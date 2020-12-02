Delhi Curfew Lockdown: Nocturnal curfew-lockdown in Delhi unlikely, new restrictions may occur

Delhi Night Curfew: Night curfew is not likely to be imposed in the capital of the country in view of the betterment of Corona virus infection, because government sources say that the rate of infection has been decreasing here for many days and in new cases Is also decreasing. Therefore, the government will not impose any new restrictions at the moment. On being asked by the Delhi High Court, the Delhi government said that some new restrictions are being considered to overcome the infection. Also Read – Delhi government is giving two thousand to two lakh rupees to the laborers sitting at home, know how you can take it

Explain that the Delhi High Court wanted to know whether the government has any plan to impose curfew at night or on weekends, then it was told by the Delhi government that no curfew has been decided yet, but this But actively speaking. The government said that if the cases of Corona continue to increase, then some restrictions can be imposed in Delhi.

In the new guidelines, the Union Home Ministry has given permission to states to impose restrictions on night curfew or weekends but permission has to be taken before implementing lockdown.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 4006 corona infections have been confirmed in the capital in the last 24 hours, while on Tuesday, 5036 people have also been discharged from the hospital after getting healthy with corona infection. With this, 86 deaths have been recorded. The total positivity rate in Delhi is 9.05 percent, while the death rate has been recorded at 1.93 percent in the last ten days.

58456 corona probes have been conducted in Delhi on Tuesday, including 30297 RT-PCR probes and 28159 rapid antigen probes. A total of 63,46, 521 corona investigations have been done in the capital so far, a total of 5,74,380 infected have been confirmed in Delhi so far. Out of this, a total of 5,33,351 patients have become healthy. So far, a total of 9,260 deaths have occurred in the capital due to corona virus. Delhi currently has a total of 31,769 active patients and out of this 19400 patients are in home isolation. There are a total of 5669 containment zones in the capital.