Delhi: Delhi Police problems visitors advisory forward of Independence Day, know main points right here

New Delhi: Independence day (Independence Day) Prior to Delhi Police (Delhi Police) visitors advisory on Friday (Visitors Advisory) issued, in order that the nationwide capital (Nationwide Capital) The motion of automobiles persisted easily. In keeping with visitors advisory, Purple Citadel on Independence Day (Purple Citadel) Visitors will probably be closed for basic public from 4:00 am to ten:00 am and it is going to be open for licensed automobiles simplest. High Minister Narendra Modi will cope with the country from the Purple Citadel at the seventy fifth Independence Day.Additionally Learn – Niti Aayoag: NITI Aayog problems information for putting in EV charging issues

Those routes will probably be closed for basic public day after today from 4:00 am to ten:00 am

Delhi Police mentioned 8 street, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Highway, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Highway, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Highway and its hyperlink street resulting in Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Highway from Rajghat to ISBT, from ISBT Outer Ring Highway until IP Flyover will probably be closed for basic public from 4:00 AM to ten:00 AM on fifteenth August. Additionally Learn – ‘Make a bomb your self and put it at the neighbor’s roof, then referred to as the police’; Surprising revelation in Delhi riots case

Steer clear of automobiles with out parking label

The visitors advisory states that automobiles with out parking label had been prompt to forestall at C-Hexagon of India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi Area, Sikandra Highway, Tilak Marg, Mathura Highway, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Highway between Nizamuddin and ISBT bridge, keep away from going in opposition to Outer Ring Highway from IP Flyover Bypass to ISBT. Additionally Learn – Video: Watch this CCTV pictures of what took place between opposition MPs and marshals in Parliament the day before today

Practice those exchange routes going north-south

Within the visitors advisory, motorists touring within the north-south path had been prompt to make a choice an alternative path from Nizamuddin Bridge to pass Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Highway, Connaught Position-Minto Highway and Yamuna Pushta Highway-GT Highway. For the East-West Hall, drivers had been prompt to take exchange routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg and Side road Highway-Barf Khana.

Visitors Advisory for Independence Day Complete Get dressed Practice session on thirteenth August 2021@CPDelhi %.twitter.com/QgFXbPJnCn — Delhi Visitors Police (@dtptraffic) August 12, 2021

Highway from Geeta Colony bridge to Shantivan will stay closed

The visitors advisory mentioned that the street from Geeta Colony bridge to Shantivan will stay closed and automobiles might not be allowed to transport from ISBT Kashmere Gate in opposition to Shantivan by means of Decrease Ring Highway and IP Flyover in opposition to Rajghat.

This permission to items automobiles

Automobiles sporting items might not be allowed to transport between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 middle of the night of 14 August to 11 am on 15 August.

Interstate buses don’t seem to be allowed to function from right here

In keeping with the visitors police, interstate buses might not be allowed to function between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 middle of the night of 14 August to 11 am on 15 August.

Change routes close to Independence Day celebrations will stay open

Delhi Police mentioned that exchange routes to railway stations, bus terminals and hospitals close to the Independence Day celebrations will stay open.