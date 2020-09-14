Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also in the grip of Corona, report came positive

new Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also been hit by the corona virus. Manish Sisodia’s test report has come positive. Manish Sisodia had fever today. After seeing the symptoms, he got an investigation and then the report came back positive. Manish Sisodia himself has given this information by tweeting. Also Read – Married Life in Corona Virus: Can sex lead to Corona? Learn everything related to the work of married couples

Manish Sisodia tweeted that he had undergone corona test today after having a mild fever, which has been reported positive. I have kept myself in seclusion. At the moment there is no problem with Bukha or any other. I'm completely fine I will return to work soon after recovering from all your prayers.

This is not the first time that any of the ministers of Delhi government has become positive. Before this, many more ministers have been hit by Corona. Corona virus has wreaked havoc once again in Delhi. Till a few days ago, the cases were decreasing, but now suddenly there has been an upsurge in corona cases. The condition of Corona in the country is continuously deteriorating. Today, on the first day of the commencement of the Lok Sabha session, the report of 17 MPs including BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has come positive.