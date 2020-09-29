Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia freed from Corona, discharged from hospital

new Delhi: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been discharged from the hospital. Manish Sisodia was infected with Corona virus. He also had a complaint of dengue. On Tuesday, the corona report of Manish Sisodia came negative, after which he was discharged from the hospital. Presently, doctors have advised Sisodia to rest at home for 1 week. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was admitted to Max Saket Hospital in South Delhi on Thursday after complaining of breathlessness. He was given plasma therapy here on Friday. Manish Sisodia’s health improved rapidly after getting plasma therapy. 3 days ago, he was shifted from ICU to general ward. Also Read – Corona havoc continues in Delhi: 48 people died in 24 hours, more than 3000 cases were found

Earlier, he was admitted to LNJP Hospital. On 14 September, the Corona report of Sisodia came back positive. Since then, he was in home isolation. On Wednesday, he was admitted to LNJP due to deteriorating health. In the investigation conducted here, he was also confirmed to have dengue on Thursday. Due to low platelets and oxygen content in the body, he was taken to Max Hospital. Giving information about Manish Sisodia's health on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister's office said, "Deputy Chief Minister is now healthy. His corona report has come negative. Also, they do not have fever or any other problem. Seeing this, doctors at Max Hospital have discharged him."

Two days before this, Sisodia had issued a statement from the hospital saying that his health is improving rapidly. It is expected that he will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two. The corona report of Manish Sisodia has come negative and he has also been discharged from the hospital, but Sisodia will be able to return to his ministry only after the next 8-10 days. During this time, the doctors of Delhi Government will also check the post kovid effect on their health. Significantly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has big and important ministries like finance and education in Delhi government. On 14 September, apart from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, eight other MLAs were also found to be Corona positive. These include Pramila Tokas, Girish Soni, Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj, Virender Singh Kadayan, Ajay Mahawar, Surendra Kumar and special Ravi.