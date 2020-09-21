Delhi: Dr. Kafeel Khan, wife and children also met with Priyanka Gandhi

Delhi: Dr. Kafeel Khan, who has been in jail for many months in Uttar Pradesh, is in discussion. Dr. Kafeel met Priyanka Gandhi. During this time his wife and children were also present along with Dr. Kafeel. During the meeting with Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, UP Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu and Chairman of Minority Congress Shahnawaz Alam were also present. Also Read – Central Government told Supreme Court- Digital media is poison, control it

Please tell that after the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan from jail, the Congress General Secretary had confided in a phone conversation with Kafeel Khan and his family and promised them all possible help. In UP, the Congress Party had launched a big campaign for the release of Dr. Kafeel. Congressmen raised their voice for the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan by signing signature campaigns, protests and writing letters all over the state. Also Read – MP By-election: Congress formulated strategy, preparations to surround Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh

Let me tell you that a few days ago the court had termed the NSA action taken by the UP government on Dr. Kafeel as illegal. Dr. Kafeel was lodged in Aligarh Jail. He was released from jail following a court order. Pediatrician Dr. Kafeel was posted in Gorakhpur. Dr. Kafeel was also accused of the deaths of children in medical college. After this, he came into the discussion. In this case also Dr. Kafeel had to go to jail. After this, it was alleged that Dr. Kafeel was the target of the administration and he was repeatedly harassed. The NSA was imposed on Dr. Kafeel regarding the speech given to CAA and NRC in Aligarh. Also Read – War on Agricultural Bills: Congress said ‘Death Warrant’ for farmers, BJP accused of misleading