Delhi: E. Rajendra, who left TRS after being got rid of from the submit of minister in Telangana, joined BJP with supporters.

New Delhi: Telangana (Telangana) E. Rajender, who left the submit of TRS MLA after being got rid of from the submit of minister following allegations of corruption, joined BJP with a lot of his supporters in Delhi on Monday. ) Have finished. Allow us to tell that Rajendra had resigned from the submit of MLA just lately.

Allow us to let you know that E Rajendra was once sacked from the cupboard ultimate month after proceedings that businesses owned by means of his members of the family have occupied land within the state. He had additionally resigned from the club of TRS a couple of days in the past.

Delhi: Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender, who resigned as an MLA on twelfth June, joins BJP within the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. – ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Eatala Rajendra, a former Telangana minister, joined the BJP in Delhi within the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. On June 12, he resigned from the submit of TRS MLA, the ruling celebration of Telangana.

At a press convention held on the celebration headquarters, senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and previous Telangana Well being Minister E. Rajendra joined the BJP within the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy and different best functionaries.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed former minister E. Rajendra to the BJP and mentioned that Rajendra has a very powerful position within the politics of Telangana. Minister Pradhan claimed, “Each time the following meeting elections are held within the state, the BJP is certain to shape the federal government there.

Rajendra, who represents the Huzurabad constituency, is counted a few of the senior and influential leaders of Telangana's ruling TRS. E Rajendra was once sacked from the cupboard ultimate month following proceedings that businesses owned by means of his members of the family had encroached upon lands within the state.