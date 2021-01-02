Delhi: Fire in Harley Davidson Agency, 25 fire engines found, four people rescued

new Delhi: A fierce fire broke out at the office of Harley Davidson Motorcycle Agency in Moti Nagar area of ​​West Delhi. 25 fire engines tried hard to extinguish the fire. Even after this, it took four hours to extinguish the fire. Four people trapped in the fire were rescued. Also Read – Fierce fire in Manipur’s famous Dajukou valley, seen from Kohima

Fire Department officials said four people were rescued from the fire. The fire started late at around 1.36 pm and it took four hours to get control over it. At the same time, there is also a night club on the third floor of the building and the terrace is used for restaurants. At the same time, night clubs do not have NOC of the fire department.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "The fire apparently took place in the first and second floors. Plastic materials, auto glass, wind gas storage areas have been affected by the fire. Some of the ground floor and basement were also affected by the fire."

Atul Garg further said, “The basement was being used for storing plastic material.” A total of 25 fire tenders were sent to the incident site. The fire department said that the fire was controlled at around 5.50 pm. One woman is also among the four rescued, all in their 20s.