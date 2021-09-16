Delhi Fireplace: An enormous fireplace broke out in a manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Mayapuri, 17 fireplace tenders engaged in extinguishing

Delhi Fireplace Information Replace: An enormous fireplace broke out within the Section-2 space of Mayapuri within the nation’s capital Delhi on Thursday morning. Right away at the knowledge of the hearth, the Fireplace Division has engaged 17 fireplace tenders to douse the hearth. A fireplace broke out in a manufacturing unit in Mayapuri Section-2 space. 17 fireplace brigade automobiles have reached the spot to douse the hearth and are engaged within the operation to douse the hearth.Additionally Learn – JEE Major effects 2021: Results of JEE Major examination launched, 44 applicants were given 100 percentile, see listing of toppers
Delhi | A complete of 17 fireplace tenders provide outdoor a manufacturing unit within the Mayapuri Section-2 space the place a hearth broke out. No casualty reported to this point: Fireplace Division
Fireplace division officers knowledgeable {that a} large fireplace broke out in a manufacturing unit in West Delhi's Mayapuri on Thursday morning. A senior fireplace brigade legitimate mentioned that details about the hearth used to be gained round 9.30 am. He mentioned that about 17 fireplace tenders have reached the spot.
As of now, there is not any information of any person getting injured.