Delhi Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Guidelines: Pandas will remain dull in Ganesh Chaturthi, Guidelines released

new Delhi: The Delhi government has banned the immersion of idols in public places, gathering in large numbers and celebrating the festival at the community level on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) official, celebrating the festival at the community level is not allowed as it is forbidden to collectively collect according to the guidelines issued by the Delhi government in view of the epidemic.

As per the 2015 order of the National Green Tribunal, idol immersion in Yamuna is banned. Last year, the Delhi government built artificial ponds for idol immersion in a public place. The official said that this year it is also not possible, given the danger of spreading the infection.

According to DPCC, idol immersion will not be allowed on the upcoming festival of Yamuna or any other reservoir, public place, pond or ghat. The DPCC said that a penalty of fifty thousand rupees will be imposed for violating the order.

The Pollution Control Society has asked people to complete the method of immersion in a bucket or any other vessel at home. The DPCC has instructed the municipal corporations and district magistrates that “religious events like Ganesh Pooja and idol immersion are not allowed to congregate” as per the ‘Unlock Three’ guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and This order should be ensured.

The DPCC has asked the idol makers and sellers to make idols from natural objects. There is a ban on plaster of Paris or sculpture made from cooked clay. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 22 August.