Delhi gets relief: only 652 new corona cases received in 24 hours, recovery rate more than 90 percent

new Delhi: The rate of recovery from Corona virus infection in Delhi has further improved to more than 90 percent. With this, 652 new cases of infection were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and 1, 310 people were free of infection. According to the Bulletin of the Health Department, with the death of eight more patients of Kovid-19 in Delhi, the number of people who died from this epidemic has increased to 4,196.

This is the second time in a week when the number of deaths due to infection daily is less than 10. Earlier, on August 11, eight people died from Kovid-19 in Delhi. These figures indicate an improvement in the situation. A total of 1, 52, 580 cases of infection have been reported in Delhi so far, of which 1, 37, 561 people have recovered from this disease. In this way, the rate of recovery from this disease has been 90.15 percent. There are now 10,823 patients in the city, including 5,762 patients living separately in their homes.

The bulletin said that with the examination of 10,709 more samples, the total number of investigations has increased to 13,02,120. 68,532 samples were tested per 10 lakh population. In Delhi, the confirmed rate of corona virus infection in the last 24 hours was 6.08 percent.