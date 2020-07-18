Delhi / Ghaziabad / Noida / Border: Noida, Ghaziabad borders adjoining Delhi in the weekend, these rules will be for coming and going.

Delhi / Ghaziabad / Noida / Border: Corona outbreak is spreading rapidly in the country, in such a situation, all states are once again considering lockdown as necessary and trying to prevent the spread of corona infection. Many states have also completely sealed the borders with their other states. Meanwhile, the borders of Delhi (Ghaziabad-Noida Border) from the capital to other states have been completely closed. If you are also planning to get out of any work on the weekend (Lockdown in Weekend), then it will be necessary for you to know the rules required, otherwise it can be a big problem. Gurugram (Delhi-Gurugram) also has a lockdown till July 28, so the borders of Delhi and Gurugram (Delhi-Gurugram Border) have also been sealed. Also Read – Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: Lockdown imposed in Gurugram, sealing all boundaries, rules have to be followed

On the borders of Ghaziabad adjoining Delhi, the police is monitoring the barricading and only those who are in urgent need are allowed to go after seeing the letter of identity. The borders going from Delhi to Ghaziabad and Delhi to Noida (Delhi-Noida Border) have been sealed. Till now the border of Gurugram from Delhi has not been closed but the police are still tricking people and advising people to stay in their homes. Also Read – Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: Lockdown in NCR by the end of the week, borders closed

The administration is not issuing passes to the people coming to Delhi, only those people will be issued the pass, they are connected to the essential services, besides people are required to keep their ID card with them. Also Read – Weather Update: Relief from humidity and heat in the capital soon, know how the weather will be in all parts of the country