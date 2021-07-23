Delhi: Girl compelled to drink acid by way of in-laws, FIR registered after 6 months

New Delhi: A girl residing in outer Delhi’s Kirari used to be allegedly compelled to drink acid by way of her in-laws in January this yr and the police had been to sign up a case for 6 months in reference to the incident. I failed. Delhi Ladies’s Fee has mentioned this factor. The lady is being handled at a central authority health center in Delhi.Additionally Learn – Farmers Protest: Minister mentioned – On which factor some persons are appearing agitation by way of putting gun at the shoulders of farmers

Delhi Fee for Ladies (DCW) mentioned, “As quickly because the subject used to be realized, DCW President Swati Maliwal and member Pramila Gupta met the sufferer within the health center. The situation of the girl is significant and her frame has grow to be very vulnerable.” The DCW workforce recorded the remark of the girl ahead of the Sub-Divisional Justice of the Peace (SDM).

The panel mentioned that Maliwal has issued a understand to the police and requested them so as to add segment 326A (punishment for acid assault) of the IPC within the case. It mentioned that the Delhi Fee for Ladies will help the sufferer within the prison struggle and paintings in opposition to making sure the rapid arrest of the accused.