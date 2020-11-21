Delhi government hardened, not only mask, but now if done in public places in Delhi, even then it will have to pay heavy fine

new Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has approved a change in the rules of the Kovid-19 Epidemic Management Control 2020 in the national capital. Under the new rules, a fine of 2000 thousand rupees will be imposed for breaking the norms of corona and social distance. Along with this, a fine of Rs 2000 will also be paid for not wearing masks and eating paan, gutkha etc. in public places. This information has been given in the notification of Delhi government on 20 November. Also Read – Covid Vaccine: Kejriwal said – no VIP category for Kovid-19 vaccine, Corona warriors and elders will get priority

Coronavirus cases have started increasing rapidly in the national capital, due to which the Kejriwal government has decided to adopt effective measures to control this. Actually, the day before, the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi decided to impose a fine of Rs 2000 on not putting a mask in Delhi, which has now been approved by the Governor. Till now, 500 rupees were being charged as fine.

It has been clarified in the notification of the Delhi government that a fine of 2 thousand will be charged for not following the quarantine rules, not adopting social distance, and not wearing face masks in public places. Apart from prohibiting spitting in public places, there is now a ban on the consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco in public areas.

Earlier, the Delhi government on Thursday clarified its intention to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks in public areas and decided to make the rule even stricter, increasing four times the earlier fine.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this on Thursday during a press conference held after an all-party meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on the issue of controlling the epidemic. Kejriwal said, “I met the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi earlier in the day and we have decided to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing a mask in a public place.”