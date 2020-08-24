Delhi government hospitals will now get rid of long queues, Kejriwal said – Online system is being created

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that work is going on on the Delhi Government Hospital Management Information System and it will be completed in a year. Launching a mobile app and a web-based OPD registration system for Dada Dev Maternal Hospital through video conference, the Chief Minister said that other hospitals should also adopt this system. Also Read – Kejriwal gave signs for starting Delhi Metro, DMRC said – Waiting for the government’s instruction

He said, "Women patients do not need to wait in long queues anymore and now they can register and take the time to visit the doctor through this app. In view of the corona virus epidemic, there should not be congestion and social distance should be followed. "

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is integrating hospitals, mohalla clinics and polyclinics through the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and the process will be completed within a year. He said that as soon as this system is formed, the long queues and congestion in government hospitals will be liberated. The Chief Minister said that the bed capacity in Dada Dev Hospital is being increased from 106 to 281 and it will be completed soon.

