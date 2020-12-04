Delhi government issued instructions to officials doing ‘work from home’, now it will have to be done

new Delhi: For the last almost nine months, the crisis of corona virus has been in place in the country and in such a situation, all government and non-government institutions are taking services from their employees from work from home. For the last few months, the trend of working from home in the country has increased considerably. Some people get it right, some people do not consider it good. Officers working in Delhi government are also doing their work from home. The Delhi government has issued a new directive for its officers working from home. Also Read – Afghanistan’s spin bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman hospitalized in Corona, Australia

Delhi government told its officials that now it will be necessary to be available on phone and WhatsApp at all times and going out of the city without prior permission or without giving information will not be possible. Without permission, have been instructed not to learn outside the city.

The Delhi government has allowed 50 percent of the employees providing non-essential services to work from home, after which this order has been issued by the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department.

The order states, ‘Officers who have been allowed to do household chores should be available on phone, WhatsApp and e-mail at the time of need. Any officer working from home can be called to the office if needed.

It has also been said in the order that the officials working from home do not go out of the city without the prior written permission of the concerned authority and inform the concerned officer before going out in accidental situations. Departments said, “This arrangement will remain till December 31 or the next order.”