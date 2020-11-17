Entertainment

Delhi government order – public holiday will be in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja

November 17, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Chhath Puja festival is coming in the country. In such a situation, a public holiday has been announced in the national capital Delhi. The Delhi government said that there will be a public holiday on November 20, i.e. on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Please tell that from tomorrow onwards Chhath Puja will begin. Also Read – Ban on Chhath Puja in public places in Jharkhand, BJP came out against the government

Even after the issuance of this order by the Delhi government, this year the festival of Chhath will remain faded. Because the Disaster Management Authority has issued an order in the capital that in view of the epidemic this year, Chhath Puja will not be organized in public places in the capital. Devotees can celebrate Chhath Puja at their homes only. Also Read – Chhath Puja First Day: Mahaparava of Surya worship with Nahi-Khay starts from Chhath Kal, know importance

The authority last week ordered the officials to ensure that during the epidemic, people are not celebrating Chhath Puja in public places, rivers, ghats or temples in Delhi. Let us know that recently the corona outbreak in the capital is spreading rapidly. In such a situation, the Delhi government is absolutely alert and does not want to take any kind of risk. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2020 Recipe: Make Khasta Thekua at home on Chhath Puja, this is easy recipe

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.