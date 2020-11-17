Delhi government order – public holiday will be in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja

new Delhi: Chhath Puja festival is coming in the country. In such a situation, a public holiday has been announced in the national capital Delhi. The Delhi government said that there will be a public holiday on November 20, i.e. on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Please tell that from tomorrow onwards Chhath Puja will begin. Also Read – Ban on Chhath Puja in public places in Jharkhand, BJP came out against the government

Even after the issuance of this order by the Delhi government, this year the festival of Chhath will remain faded. Because the Disaster Management Authority has issued an order in the capital that in view of the epidemic this year, Chhath Puja will not be organized in public places in the capital. Devotees can celebrate Chhath Puja at their homes only.

The authority last week ordered the officials to ensure that during the epidemic, people are not celebrating Chhath Puja in public places, rivers, ghats or temples in Delhi. Let us know that recently the corona outbreak in the capital is spreading rapidly. In such a situation, the Delhi government is absolutely alert and does not want to take any kind of risk.