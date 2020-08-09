Delhi government provided Rs 10 lakh help to the relatives of the girl child victimized in AIIMS

new Delhi: The Delhi government has given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the 12-year-old girl admitted in the rape victim AIIMS. The badly injured girl is still in the Neuro Surgery ward and her condition here remains critical. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi inquired about the health of the rape victim. During this, Atishi met the family members of the girl and handed over a check of Rs 10 lakh from Delhi government. Also Read – Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gets corona, admitted to AIIMS after second report comes positive

MLA Atishi said, “We pray for his recovery as soon as possible. There must be someone who can carry out such an inhuman and humane incident with this 12-year-old innocent girl studying in eighth grade. ” Also Read – 12-year-old girl suffering from sexual assault attack, condition critical, surgery in AIIMS, ventilator in ICU

After meeting the family of a 12-year-old innocent girl admitted in AIIMS Hospital, Atishi said, “The family is deeply engulfed in grief and trouble. I have spoken to the family of the girl and told them that the Delhi government is standing with you in every way. We will provide the best lawyers to them and we will try our best to get the punishment at the earliest and the strongest punishment. ” Also Read – Electric Vehicle Policy: Electric vehicle policy implemented in Delhi, know the disadvantages and advantages associated with it

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reached AIIMS Hospital to take stock of the girl’s condition and to meet the family members. Here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family. As per the promise of the Chief Minister, now a check for assistance amounting to Rs 10 lakh has been handed over to the family.

After giving financial assistance to the family of the victim’s child, Atishi said, “This amount cannot compensate for the incident that has happened to them.” But we believe that this amount will be helpful in fulfilling the treatment and other needs of normal life. We wish that the girl recovers as soon as possible and return to her parents and her family. “