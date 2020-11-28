Delhi government said – Farmers should not be put in jail, let them come to Delhi

Kisan Andolan Updates: Satyendra Jain, who holds the responsibility of the Home Ministry in the Delhi government, once again supported the Kisan Andolan, saying that this movement should not be stopped. Earlier, Satyendar Jain had rejected the police appeal, which demanded that the stadiums of Delhi be made temporary jails for farmers. Supporting the farmers’ movement, Delhi government minister Satyendra Jain said, “This is a peaceful movement of farmers and it should not be stopped.” The farmers have justified their demands and this is a fight for their rights. The central government should listen to this voice. If he wants to come to Delhi, he should be allowed to come to Delhi. ” Also Read – Amarinder Singh targeted Manohar Lal Khattar, said – mercilessly with my farmers, I will not talk to Khattar

At the same time, on the Delhi Police's application to make 9 stadiums of Delhi as temporary jails of farmers, the Health Minister said, "The proposal of the police was to make 9 stadiums as temporary jails, which our Delhi government refused. We said that when someone wants to put his point in peace, he should not be put in jail. "

Satyendra Jain said, "Farmers are the donors of our country, these people grow vegetables for us, produce grains, they should not be stopped from coming." Many legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party are engaged in arrangements for food, gold, drinking water, sanitation, toilet, etc. for the farmers in Nirankari Maidan, Burari, only because of the support given to the farmers by the Delhi government.

Satyendra Jain said that the Delhi government is welcoming the farmers, while the central government wants to stop the farmers. He said that whatever facility has to be provided for the farmers, we will do all that. The Minister said that we will not allow electricity, water, food and drink, their living and toilet facilities to come down.

At the same time, another Delhi government minister, Kailash Gehlot, while giving information said, “The Divisional Commissioner has been instructed to make arrangements for living in Sant Nirankari Ground, provision of water, mobile toilet and cleanliness. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it will be our endeavor that all farmers arriving in Delhi should not have any kind of inconvenience. ” Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and other leaders were busy making arrangements for farmers. However, now directly on behalf of the Delhi government, administrative officials have been directed to provide necessary facilities to the farmers.