Delhi government will create new curriculum for students up to 14 years, new board will also be formed

new Delhi: The Delhi government had announced the creation of a new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 and two committees were formed in July 2020 to form the Delhi Board. These committees are expected to submit their recommendations by mid-November.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the contents of the patriotic syllabus on Saturday and highlighted its need. Along with this, chaired the formation of a new board for Delhi and the third joint review meeting of the new curriculum committee.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to start patriotic courses in Delhi schools last year. Work on this is going on fast and now it is in final stages.

Discussing the patriotic syllabus, Sisodia said, “Assessment will be the basis of this course. The teacher has to understand where his child stands today on issues like social inequality, gender issues, different types of discrimination, integrity, public property and natural resources. What opinion does and what it treats. What is going to change in his behavior and thoughts on these issues through assessment, it has to be understood through assessment that only then he can be brought on the path of making us true patriots. “

At the meeting, the new syllabus committee presented a curriculum format to enable 3-8 year olds with a diversity of essential knowledge, competencies, values ​​and attitudes. Similarly, the format of the syllabus will also be presented for children in the age group of 8-11 and 11-14.

In the meeting, the board committee also gave details of the progress made so far on making modern assessment system. Also, highlighted the structure and functions of the new board. Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said, “Assessment is an important part of our curriculum. Our education is not limited only to schools, but a child learns from his environment outside school too. We should take into account every aspect of children’s development in our assessment system. “

Sisodia emphasized the need to create tools through which parents too can see the progress of their child. He said, “The era of evaluation of children at one go through three-hour examination is now over. We have to create a system where we are able to track the development of a child 360 degrees. We have to understand all the aspects of the learning process of children. It is possible to implement such a system by using modern technology effectively. ”