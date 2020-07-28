Delhi Govt gave this rebate to street vendors and hawkers, said this on the weekly market

new Delhi: The Delhi government has relaxed some of the earlier restrictions imposed due to the corona virus infection epidemic. The Delhi government, in its latest order issued on Tuesday, has allowed street vendors and hawkers to sell goods from 10 am to 8 pm, but has kept the week-long hot-markets closed. Also Read – Australian opener may say goodbye to international cricket due to Kovid-19 restrictions, know full detail

Note that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday that the Delhi government will issue an order to allow street vendors and hawkers and hawkers to resume their work and businesses.

The corona virus epidemic and the resulting lockdown have severely affected both small businesses and individual businesses, with roadside vendors, hawkers being the most affected groups.

Kejriwal had said in a digital press briefing, “A special order is being passed through which street vendors and hawkers can resume their work and livelihood in Delhi.”

The government said in a statement that the hawkers would be allowed to work every day from 10 am to 8 pm and would have to ensure social distance and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Kovid-19.

CM Kejriwal said that due to some confusion, these people were not allowed to work earlier, but now they will be allowed to start work from 10 am to 8 pm.

Let us know that the Chief Minister of Delhi had released an employment portal on Monday and with this he appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to bring the economy of Delhi back on track. Kejriwal said that due to Corona virus epidemic, in recent times many people have lost their jobs and business has also been affected. This portal will work as a “jobs dot delhi dot gov in” “an employment market” for both employers and job seekers.