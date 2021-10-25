Delhi govt will get started ‘Gentle now not firecrackers’ marketing campaign, that is the aim

Patakhe Nahin Deeya Jalao: Delhi Surroundings Minister Gopal Rai stated that town govt will release a marketing campaign ‘Jalao Fireworks Nahi Diya’ from October 27 to create consciousness towards the burning of firecrackers. Rai stated that 15 groups of 157 contributors can be shaped on the district degree to create consciousness some of the other folks and to observe the sale and buy of firecrackers.Additionally Learn – Arvind Kejriwal needed to seem on this courtroom of UP, know what’s the complete topic

On September 15, Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal introduced a ban on firecrackers, announcing it used to be "crucial to save lots of lives". After this, on September 28, the Delhi Air pollution Keep an eye on Committee ordered an entire ban at the sale and burning of firecrackers within the nationwide capital by way of January 1, 2022.

"No license has been issued on the market of firecrackers this yr and regardless of the ban, we're getting details about sale and buy of firecrackers," Rai advised a press convention on Monday. And held a gathering with the officers of the Surroundings Division by which they determined {that a} 'Pakak Nahi Diya Jalao' marketing campaign can be began to create consciousness towards the burning of firecrackers.

He stated that fifteen groups comprising of 157 contributors can be constituted on the district degree for this function and as well as all police stations would have two-member groups for patrolling functions. Rai stated motion can be taken beneath related provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act if somebody discovered burning firecrackers. He stated that 8 such instances have already been registered within the town.