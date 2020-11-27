Delhi-Gurugram Border: Due to farmer march and checking, long jam on Delhi-Gurugram border, avoid these routes

Delhi-Gurugram Border jaam Latest News: Due to the fierce demonstration of farmers, the traffic system of many states of North India has become badly disorganized. Lakhs of farmers are moving towards Delhi to protest against the new farmers bill, which has tightened security at the borders. Considering the performance of farmers, Delhi Police is also doing intensive checking as a precaution. The impact of the search operation was also seen on Delhi Gurugram border on Friday morning. Due to the farmers’ demonstration and intensive checking, there was a long jam on Friday, due to which the people who came to the office in the morning had to face a lot of problems. Also Read – Farmers march echo from Punjab to Haryana, Delhi, water showers, tear gas, lathi charge … Special pics of the full uproar

Today, you may have to face heavy traffic jam on many routes from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital as Delhi Police intensified vehicle investigation on Thursday in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march of farmers of Punjab against the agricultural laws of the Central Government. I did it Today, the march of farmers of Punjab is going to reach Delhi through five highways.

Delhi: Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border, due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' protest march. CISF personnel also deployed on Delhi-Gurugram border. pic.twitter.com/VBPxwYoL1Q – ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Tension increased on Thursday at the Shambhu border in Haryana, about 215 km from Delhi, as police used water splashes and tear gas to expel hundreds of farmers from Punjab, while many farmers entered Haryana. Broke the barricade, throwing some of it into the river.

Senior police officials said that heavy deployment of security forces has been done at the Faridabad, Singhu and Gurgaon border crossings with Haryana as a precautionary measure in view of the protest march and the vehicle check has been intensified.

He informed that vehicles are also being checked at DND and National Highway-24 crossings with Uttar Pradesh. He said that the borders have not been sealed, but barricades and cement blocks have been installed to stop the protestors’ trucks and tractors. Many passengers coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital complained of traffic jam due to vehicle check.

Delhi Police personnel are deployed on a large number of inter-state borders, as more than 30 agricultural organizations from Punjab have announced that they are Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pihowa, Patran-Khanouri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa. Including many routes will reach Delhi.