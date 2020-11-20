Delhi: Health Minister’s strict instructions – Even if you are alone in the car, you will have to wear a mask, ‘House-to-house will start in Delhi today

New Delhi In the national capital Delhi, cases of corona virus are increasing day by day. Kejriwal government of Delhi has intensified efforts to curb the growing outbreak of Corona. Under this, if any citizen in Delhi is seen without a mask, then he will have to pay a fine of 2 thousand. Not only this, even if a person is traveling alone in a car, it is necessary to wear a mask. If a person ignores the rules of wearing a mask, then he will have to pay a fine of 2 thousand. Also Read – India Coronavirus Updates: More than 9 million people died of corona in the country, 584 people died in 24 hours

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has given this information. Talking to news agency ANI, Satyendar Jain said – "There is no harm in wearing a mask even inside the car. Whenever anyone steps outside their house, citizens should make a rule to wear masks. Order copy of the fine up to Rs 2000 for not wearing a mask will reach everywhere today. '

Contact tracing is already underway at a large scale. House-to-house survey would be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients. Govt rates will be charged for 60% # COVID19 beds reserved by Delhi govt in private hospitals: Delhi Health Minister https://t.co/UxKEuZbgSm pic.twitter.com/gW9m4J7MBy – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Significantly, at this time, corona infection is spreading rapidly in Delhi. In Delhi, more than 5 lakh 10 thousand people have been infected with Corona so far. On Thursday, 7546 new cases were reported, while the death toll rose to 8041 with the death of 98 more patients.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, a total of 62,437 investigations were conducted on the previous day, including 22,067 investigations by RT-PCR. The bulletin said that the infection rate between the festival season and increasing pollution in the city is 12.09 percent.