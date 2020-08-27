Delhi High Court asked for central government- difference in your words and actions, talk of self-sufficiency is only ‘fanciful’

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court criticized the change in the eligibility criteria for participating in tenders for providing ‘ground handling’ services at various regional airports and said that the central government’s attitude towards promoting local entrepreneurs’ Is a ‘boisterous one’. The High Court criticized the political leadership and said that it is “painful” that on one hand the government talks of being ‘Make in India’ and ‘self-reliant’ and on the other hand it issues tenders which are small units. Prohibits it from engaging in ‘ground handling operations’ at regional airports. Also Read – GST loss to Gujarat government of 12 thousand crores, demand compensation from center

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajneesh Bhatnagar said, “What really bothers you is that if you really want to exclude these people (small units), then say so. You should not adopt a boisterous attitude in your words. Your political leadership talks about ‘Make in India’, they talk of self-reliant India, they talk of encouraging local industry, but your actions do not match your words. You are adopting a totally boisterous attitude. ” Also Read – High court stops the insolvency process against Anil Ambani

The bench asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, presented on behalf of the Center and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), to talk to the political leadership as to why they are giving a speech on ‘Make in India’ if they want to proceed in this manner Huh.

The bench asked, “Does he (the political leadership) even know this to happen?” The bench said, “We are saying that we should stop importing from this country or that country and on the other hand we can refer to our own entrepreneurs Not helping. ” Also Read – Court denies hearing on petition against sending Rs 15 crore in PM Cares

The High Court referred to the tender eligibility criteria like annual turnover of over Rs 35 crore and experience of working with scheduled airlines, saying, “You want big units to come in and maybe want foreign tie-ups.” The court said that smaller units could operate at regional airports where scheduled airlines have fewer or no flights and, therefore, their experience of ground handling with non-scheduled or chartered airlines is being ignored.

The court said, “If you (Center and AAI) want to exclude them, then say so. Do not adopt boisterous attitude about it. If this is your policy, then have the courage to say so. “The bench said,” Then do not talk about indigenization or ‘Make in India’. Don’t talk about all these things. “The bench said,” We are sorry that you want to exclude small units. “

Hearing from the video conference, the bench told the government, “Today we are talking about this nationalist feeling that we should produce in India, serve in India and we should be self-reliant.” What is happening to all this? “The bench said,” The country is becoming “indifferent and insensitive” to promote our own entrepreneurs and there are many examples that people closed shop and said that here It is difficult to produce or do business. ”

The bench made this comment while hearing an application challenging the change in eligibility criteria to participate in the latest tenders issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide ground handling services (GHS) at various regional airports in the country. Was given The bench was hearing a petition from the Center for Aviation Policy, Safety and Research (CAPSR). CAPSR is a consortium representing agencies providing ground handling and various other services at airports.

The High Court issued notice to the Center and AAI and asked them to respond to the petition filed by CAPSR. CAPSR was represented by advocate SS Mishra. The bench said that the award of tender will depend on further orders on the petition.

The CAPSR has requested in its application to cancel the tenders invited by the AAI in respect of GHS at small airports in the country or to instruct the AAI to change the eligibility criteria so that everyone including the existing ground handling agencies can participate.