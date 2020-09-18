Delhi High Court orders private schools – give laptop or mobile to EWS students

Delhi High Court: Due to lack of laptop-mobile facility in online classes being held in private schools in Delhi, students of EWS category have been disrupted. Or provide mobile facilities so that they too can study. The High Court has said that due to lack of laptop or mobile (economically weaker sections), students’ studies have been closed for months. Also Read – The government earned Rs 430 crore from labor trains run for laborers, 63 lakh people traveled

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had also sought a response from the Central Government on the petition demanding free laptops or mobile phones to poor children during the lockdown. This petition filed in the court said that poor children do not have the resources to take online classes during lockdown, which disrupts their studies.

A Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula had heard the video conferencing hearing on a petition filed by NGO 'Justice for All' and the Bench comprising the Center, Delhi Government, Municipal Corporations and 10 private unaided schools. On June 10, the notice was issued by seeking notice, in which the hearing was also held on June 10.

Let us know, there are more than two thousand private schools in the capital Delhi and almost all of them are currently being taught through online classes. The court has said in its order that private schools should provide laptop tablets or similar type of mobiles to children in EWS (economically weaker sections) category for online classes, so that they can study online like other children.