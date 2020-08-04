Delhi High Court to hear plea for waiving school tuition fees today

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear today a petition seeking the waiver of school tuition fees in Delhi, the capital of the country due to Corona virus infection. In this petition, the High Court has been requested to order the Delhi government to waive the school tuition fees issued to them. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona killed 803 people in 24 hours, millions of people infected

The petition filed by the petitioner Naresh Kumar urges the Delhi government's directorate of education to take steps to waive tuition fees of schools in view of the current epidemic situation.

According to the petition, the effect of COVID-19 is increasing day by day, which has a very bad effect on businesses. Therefore, in view of the current epidemic situation, the Directorate of Education of Delhi Government should be directed to take steps to waive tuition fees of schools.