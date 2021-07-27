Delhi Information: After someday water is not going to come in additional than 50 colonies of Delhi, DJB launched record, additionally gave emergency numbers

Delhi Information, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Water Provide Replace: After someday from now, dozens of colonies of the nationwide capital Delhi is not going to have consuming water. Delhi Water Board (DJB) gave this data via tweeting. The board mentioned that this is able to be because of the restore of water leakage at many puts. A observe has additionally been shared with the tweet. It was once advised that because of restore of leakage in Rajdhani Park Metro Station and Metro Pillar No. 514/515 from 27.07.2021 at 2 pm to twenty-eight.07.2021 at 6 am, water is not going to come.Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: Pipeline burst, there shall be water scarcity in those spaces of Delhi, DJB launched record, emergency numbers additionally given

Colonies of Nangloi, Mundka and its setting, Deer Leaping, Kamaruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranhola Village, Bakkarwala, Nangloi JJC & Campus, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Pals Enclave, Kavita Colony, Mohan Lawn Colonies, because of rectification of leakages, There shall be no water within the colonies of Fish Marketplace, North Nagar, Hastsal, Dichaun Kalan, Jharoda village, Mitraon village and Gopa Nagar.

In a similar fashion, Sainik Enclave and its adjacent colonies, Chawal Village, Badusarai, Daulatpur, Hasanpur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli, Ujawa, Ratwa, Jhuljhuli, Samaspur, Jafarpur Kalan, Kheda Darbar, Malikpur, Mundhela Khurd, Bakkargarh, Qazipur, Isapur, Dhansa, There shall be no water in Shikarpur, Ghummanhera, Jhatikara Raghopur and its surrounding villages and colonies.

The board has appealed to the folk of those colonies to retailer water as consistent with the requirement. On the other hand, water will also be provided thru tankers in case of water provide interruption. Emergency numbers have additionally been given for this.

Take a look at the numbers here-