Delhi Information: Consuming water won’t come the next day to come in additional than a dozen spaces of Delhi, DJB launched the checklist. See

Delhi Newest Information These days: Delhi Water Board (Delhi Jal Board) Has given essential data in regards to the provide of consuming water in additional than a dozen spaces of the nationwide capital. It stated that because of some causes the water provide in lots of spaces of the town can be disrupted on December 23. The board additionally issued a press word on this regard by way of tweeting on Tuesday. Because of the once a year program of flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water provide will likely be disrupted in lots of spaces on 23.12.2021, it stated.

Mount Kailash within the spaces of the town the place the availability will likely be disrupted the next day to come (Mount Kailash), (Block-11 Kalkaji) Block-11 Kalkaji, Hill View Condominium (Hill View Condominium), South Park Condominium (South Park Condominium), Patparganj Society Space (Patparganj Society Space), East and West Vinod Nagar (East & West Vinod Nagar), Ghazipur Village (Gazipur Village), Janata Flat Mayur Vihar Section-3 (Janata Residences Mayur Vihar Section-III), Geeta Colony (Geeta Colony), Laxmi Nagar (Laxmi Nagar) and Ramesh Park (Ramesh Park) Together with different spaces.

At the side of this, the Delhi Jal Board prompt the citizens of the respective spaces to retailer water upfront for the next day to come's want. On the other hand, water tankers will likely be to be had for the benefit of the folks and they are able to be dropped at the respective spaces if wanted. At the side of this, the board has additionally launched some numbers which you'll be able to see right here below-