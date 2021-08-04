Delhi Information: Corona investigation turned into affordable in Delhi- CM Kejriwal tweeted the ideas; Know what’s the new charge…

Delhi Information: Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) The federal government has lower the charges of corona take a look at within the nationwide capital. Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave this data via tweeting. Now the charges of RT-PCR and fast antigen detection take a look at had been lower in Delhi.

Now Rs 500 must be paid for RT-PCR take a look at in Delhi, the place previous it was once Rs 800. On the similar time, if you are taking the power of amassing samples for RT-PCR take a look at from house, then you’ll have to pay 700. Until now its rate was once 1200. On the similar time, now Rs 300 must be paid for the fast antigen take a look at. On this regard, the entire labs and personal hospitals had been prompt to show the brand new charges inside 24 hours.

Delhi government vastly reduces corona take a look at charges. This may assist the typical guy. %.twitter.com/00BJxGddjW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

However, 50 new instances of corona had been reported in Delhi on Tuesday, whilst 4 sufferers died. For the primary time within the closing ten days, 4 deaths from Kovid-19 had been recorded in Delhi. Previous on July 21, 4 folks died because of an infection, whilst on July 20, 5 Kovid-19 sufferers died. In keeping with the bulletin, 64,276 samples had been examined on Monday, out of which 39,498 samples had been examined via RT-PCR or CBNat or TrueNat means.

In keeping with the information, 14,36,451 instances of Kovid-19 had been showed in Delhi to this point. Of those, 14.10 lakh sufferers have change into an infection unfastened and 25,058 sufferers have misplaced their lives. The loss of life charge from Kovid-19 in Delhi is 1.74 %. It was once instructed within the bulletin that 51 new instances of an infection had been reported in Delhi on Sunday whilst no loss of life had befell. This knowledge was once given on Tuesday because the bulletin for that day was once no longer issued.

