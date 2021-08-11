Delhi Information: On August 12-13, ingesting water won’t are available those spaces of Delhi, DJB launched the listing. emergency quantity issued

Delhi Newest Information Replace: Consuming water provide can be disrupted in lots of spaces of the nationwide capital Delhi on Thursday and Friday (August 12-13, 2021). Delhi Water Board (DJB) gave this knowledge by means of tweeting. It mentioned that because of interconnection paintings at Madhuban Chowk and DTC Depot Paschim Vihar, there can be no water provide or low force in lots of colonies of town from the night of August 12, 2021 until the morning of August 13, 2021.Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: Consuming water won’t are available those spaces of Delhi for lots of hours lately, DJB launched the listing. emergency quantity given

Delhi Jal Board instructed that all through this time Delhi Cantt. (Delhi Cantt 'MES'), NDMC house (NDMC Spaces), R. Of. puram (RK Puram), Moti Bagh (Moti Bagh), Nanak Pura (Nanak Pura), Vasant vihar (Vasant Vihar), Vasant Enclave (Vasant Enclave), Shantiniketan (Shanti Niketan), Westend Colony (Westend Colony), AIIMS (AIIMS), Safdarjung Clinic (Safdarjung Clinic) And the water provide in its surrounding spaces can be disrupted.

The Jal Board has suggested the citizens of those colonies to make sure good enough availability of water all through this era. Then again, within the interim folks can be provided with water tankers. For this you need to name emergency numbers. Telephone water tankers can also be ordered on those numbers given underneath.

It’s to be recognized that the Delhi Jal Board offers details about the interruption of water provide in any house of ​​town a while prematurely.