Delhi Information: Rakesh Asthana took rate of Delhi Police Commissioner, IPS officer of Gujarat cadre. learn complete profile

Delhi Information: An afternoon after the Middle appointed former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Particular Director Rakesh Asthana because the Delhi Police Commissioner, 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Asthana on Wednesday. took over. Asthana reached the police headquarters on Wednesday morning and took rate within the presence of a number of senior officials. On his arrival he used to be given a ceremonial Guard of Honor.

In an order, the Union House Ministry on Tuesday issued a observation in regards to the appointment of Rakesh Asthana because the Delhi Police Commissioner. The ministry had stated, Rakesh Asthana, Director Common of BSF, is appointed because the Police Commissioner of Delhi. The Competent Authority directed the Director Common of ITBP S. s. Deswal has been given the extra rate of the submit of Director Common of BSF. He’s going to grasp this submit until the assembly of the eligible officer for this submit or till additional orders.

The ministry additional stated that Rakesh Asthana is asked to be relieved right away in order that he can sign up for as Delhi Police Commissioner. Asthana would be the Delhi Police Leader for a duration of 1 yr until July 31, 2022. The date of his retirement used to be 31 July, which has been prolonged by way of 12 months taking into consideration it as a different case in public hobby. Asthana additionally served because the Police Commissioner of Vadodara town when Top Minister Narendra Modi used to be serving because the Leader Minister of Gujarat.

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes fees as the brand new Police Commissioner of Delhi %.twitter.com/mJ1LUVzsrF – ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Allow us to tell that on the finish of June, S.Ok. N. After Srivastava’s retirement, senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastava used to be given the extra rate of police commissioner. Asthana, a 1984 batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, used to be recently conserving the submit of Director Common of Border Safety Pressure (BSF) and leader of Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB).

In October 2018, the combat between the then CBI Director Alok Verma and Particular Director Asthana went public, resulting in the federal government’s intervention within the topic and the switch of each the officials from the company. Because the Director Common of NCB, Asthana has been at the leading edge of drug seizures and has additionally issued instructions to analyze the inflow of cocaine and artificial medicine into the Mumbai movie business.

He has additionally headed the NCB investigation into the medication attitude associated with the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As DG BSF, Asthana has carried ahead the most productive practices of the pressure to make the borders extra safe by way of finding tunnels utilized by Pakistan-based terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. (IANS Hindi)