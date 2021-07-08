Delhi Information: Robbers entered the home posing as electrical energy staff, looted lakhs of rupees and jewellery at gunpoint. Video Viral

Delhi Crime Information: A stunning case of theft has come to the fore within the capital of the rustic. Right here 4 other folks posing as electrical energy staff entered the home of a belongings broker and fled with money and gold price lakhs of rupees. The incident came about in North Nagar space on Wednesday. Police stated that the incident took place round 1.30 pm. 4 other folks on two scooties reached the home of belongings broker Vinod in his absence. Everybody had guns and wore face mask and hats to cover their identification. Considered one of them was once dressed in a helmet.Additionally Learn – Giant incident in Delhi: Unscrupulous criminals attacked former Union Minister PR. Kumaramangalam’s spouse murdered

Police stated that the age of all of the accused appears to be between 20-30. He entered the home posing as an electrician. Then Vinod's brother-in-law's son Sachin was once found in the home. The criminals tied him with plastic tape. After this the theft was once performed. About 8 lakh rupees in money and gold adorns had been looted from Vinod's area.

All the incident of theft has been captured in a digital camera put in on the door of the home. It may be observed that once a girl opened the door of the home, the robbers entered the home through appearing guns. Within the pictures, Sachin is consuming meals and the lady is sitting at the settee. The accused took off his mom's chain at gunpoint. On this, any other prison is observed tying Sachin and locking him in a room. The opposite family members had been locked in any other room.

Police stated that Vinod’s mom Savitri Devi, spouse Seema, two kids and brother-in-law’s son Sachin had been provide on the time of the incident. Sachin reached house from Pataudi about two hours in the past. On the similar time, Vinod’s spouse Sina instructed the code of the locker to the accused, as a result of she was once afraid that they will have to now not hurt the circle of relatives.

