Delhi is the worst in vaccinating well being staff, says VK Paul of policy- 99% in Chhattisgarh

NITI Aayog member (well being) physician VK Paul (Member-Well being NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul) Nowadays held crucial press convention at the manufacturing of Kovid vaccine within the nation. He advised that 1.5 crore covaxins within the nation each and every month (Covaxin) Vaccines are being produced. There’s a plan to extend its manufacturing to 100 million doses per 30 days. In PC, Dr. Paul knowledgeable the healthcare staff around the nation at the standing of the vaccine. He advised that on a median 89 in step with cent of the well being staff within the nation have gained the primary dose of the vaccine. Additionally Learn – When will Covid-19 Vaccine be to be had in masses within the nation? AIIMS director gave this large remark

He stated that 95 p.c of the well being staff in Rajasthan, 96 p.c in Madhya Pradesh and 99 p.c in Chhattisgarh had taken the primary dose of Corona vaccine. Delhi is a ways in the back of on this case and simplest 78 p.c were ready to get corona vaccine of healthcare staff. This quantity is 11 p.c underneath the nationwide moderate, which must be taken above 95 p.c. Additionally Learn – Paintings Information! Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to be to be had in Indian markets from subsequent week, what is going to be the cost?

Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Well being, on corona an infection within the nation (Union Well being Ministry Lav Aggarwal) Additionally held a press convention. He stated that there are 24 states and union territories within the nation the place there’s greater than 15% positivity fee. 5–15% positivity fee is in 10 and no more than 5% positivity fee is in 3. Within the remaining one week, 18 states and union territories have diminished positivity charges. The national positivity fee, which used to be 21.9%, is now 19.8%. Additionally Learn – COVAXIN trial for kids between 2 to 18 years, DCGI licensed

He stated that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat the place Kovid (COVID Case) Circumstances are very prime, there was a lower in energetic instances within the remaining 1 week. There was an building up in energetic instances in Tamil Nadu within the remaining 1 week. He stated that there’s a lower in energetic instances within the nation. On Might 3, the restoration fee used to be 81.3%, and then restoration has progressed. Now the restoration fee is 83.83%. 75% of the instances are coming from 10 states and 80% of general energetic instances are in simplest 12 states.

He stated that there are 11 states within the nation the place there are greater than 1 lakh energetic instances. The selection of energetic instances stays between 50,000 and 1 lakh in 8 states. There are 17 states the place lower than 50,000 energetic instances stay.