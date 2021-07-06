Delhi Ladies’s Fee chairperson Swati Maliwal’s tenure prolonged, Kejriwal mentioned – did an ideal task

New Delhi: The tenure of Delhi Fee for Ladies Chairperson Swati Maliwal has been prolonged. She has as soon as once more been made the chairperson of the Ladies’s Fee for 3 years. Arvind Kejriwal has taken this determination. Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal has licensed every other time period for Delhi Fee for Ladies leader Swati Maliwal and her crew in view in their “superb paintings”. Sooner than this, the tenure of Swati Maliwal has been prolonged two times. This would be the 3rd time period. Additionally Learn – Delhi Corona Replace: 79 new instances and four deaths within the final 24 hours in Delhi, now about 800 energetic instances within the capital

Arvind Kejriwal mentioned on Twitter, "Delhi Ladies's Fee is doing an ideal task. His time period is coming to an finish. As of late, I've licensed the present fee for yet one more time period. Best possible needs to Swatiji and her crew. Stay up the nice paintings."

That is the second one time that Maliwal’s tenure has been prolonged. In July 2018 additionally, his time period used to be given an extension prior to the top.