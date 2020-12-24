Delhi latest news: CM Arvind Kejriwal said – 51 lakh people will be given vaccine in first phase in Delhi

Delhi govt has completed all preparations & is ready for vaccination. There are around 51 lakh people including healthcare & frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase: The Delhi government has made all preparations and is ready for vaccination. In the first phase, 51 lakh people will be given vaccine, in which health care and frontline will be given to the workers. The process of identifying such people is almost complete. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the Delhi government has made complete preparations to give vaccines to the people of Delhi. Also Read – Corona infected woman returned from UK arrived in Andhra Pradesh from Delhi, admitted to hospital with son

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We will need 1.02 crore doses of vaccine for the first phase of vaccination, as each person will get two doses." At present, we have the capacity to collect 74 lakh doses which will be increased to 1.15 crore within a week.

CM Kejriwal said, the central government has made a list of giving vaccine to 3 types of people first. In this, vaccination will be given to the health care workers first, second frontline workers and third people who are more than 50, if less than 50 years, they have some kind of comorbidity.

Delhi CM Kejriwal said, the situation in Corona in Delhi has improved a lot. The infection rate has been less than 1%. Recovery rate also improved. The Delhi government has made complete preparations to give vaccines to the people of Delhi.

