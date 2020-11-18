Entertainment

Delhi Lockdown News: Will there be a lockdown in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain gave this latest update

November 18, 2020
Delhi Lockdown News: Arvind Kejriwal government took many important decisions on Tuesday, amid the fast growing corona cases in the country’s capital Delhi. One of these decisions was taken regarding the lockdown in markets where there are widespread cases of corona and no measures are being taken to protect against Kovid-19. The Kejriwal government has sent a proposal to lockdown in those markets from the center to the central government for approval. However, merchant organizations opposed it. Now Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has made it clear that the lockdown will not be imposed in the national capital at all. Also Read – MCG ready to host first test against India amid Corona’s rising havoc in South Australia

Satyendra Jain said that there will be no lockdown in Delhi again. There is no need for it here. Some local restrictions may be imposed. Right now the maximum number of tests are being done, whose number will increase further. During Chhath Puja, this virus can be spread easily due to large gatherings, hence restrictions are being imposed.

Let me tell you that Corona is becoming uncontrollable in Delhi. Along with the infected, the death toll is also increasing rapidly. Seeing the situation becoming uncontrollable, Home Minister Amit Shah himself has landed on the front. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has also taken command.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a day ago that when Corona’s condition improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending the wedding was increased to 200 as per the Centre’s guidelines. Now it is being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. It has been sent for LG approval. Hopefully it will be approved soon.

