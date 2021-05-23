Delhi Lockdown Replace: Lockdown prolonged for one week in Delhi, restrictions will stay in power until the morning of Would possibly 31; Be informed what CM Kejriwal stated

Delhi Lockdown Extension Information: The lockdown has been higher as soon as once more in Delhi, the capital of the rustic. Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) Lockdown in Delhi until the morning of 31 Would possibly (Lockdown) Introduced to extend. Give an explanation for that the lockdown in Delhi at the morning of 24 Would possibly (Delhi Lockdown) Used to be finishing, which has been prolonged by way of another week as a precaution. It’s recognized that because of the lockdown within the nationwide capital, there’s a steady lower within the corona case. In Delhi, the velocity of corona an infection has now come down regularly to three.5 p.c. Additionally Learn – Delhi Lockdown Replace: Lockdown in Delhi goes to extend! CM Kejriwal will announce today- that is the most recent replace

Know that CM Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) The primary lockdown on 19 April (Lockdown) Imposed, which has been prolonged a number of occasions and remaining time ahead of it was once introduced to extend the lockdown on 16 Would possibly. Tell us that 2260 new circumstances of Kovid-19 got here in Delhi on Saturday and 182 other folks died. On the similar time, the an infection fee is 3.58 p.c.

In keeping with the information shared by way of the Well being Division, the bottom selection of circumstances had been reported since March 31 and the selection of inflamed has been underneath 3000 since April 1. 1819 circumstances have been reported in Delhi on 31 March and 2790 on 1 April. In keeping with the Well being Bulletin, the loss of life toll within the nationwide capital has risen to 23,013. The an infection fee was once 5.5 p.c on Thursday and rose to 4.76 p.c on Friday. On the similar time, the selection of lively sufferers is 31,308.

Delhi Well being Minister Satyendra Jain (Satyendra Jain) The day ahead of stated that 2260 new circumstances of an infection have come. He stated, 'That is the bottom quantity since March 31. There may be nonetheless a wish to undertake all precautions and suitable conduct with regards to Kovid. There have been 3846 circumstances in Delhi on Wednesday and 235 other folks died. On the similar time, 3231 circumstances have been reported on Thursday and 233 sufferers died. On Friday, 3009 circumstances have been showed and 252 other folks died.

