Delhi: Manish Sisodia announced compensation of 10 lakh rupees for beating a girl on friendship with a girl

New Delhi: On Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of a student who was allegedly beaten to death in Adarsh ​​Nagar for friendship with a girl. After meeting, Sisodia also announced a compensation of ten lakh rupees for the victim’s family. Also Read – Delhi government will create new curriculum for students up to 14 years, new board will also be formed

The Deputy Chief Minister told reporters here that the Delhi government will try to get the culprits punished as soon as possible by appointing good lawyers in this case. Sisodia said that the student wanted to become an IPS officer. The incident took place in the Adarsh ​​Nagar area of ​​North West Delhi on Wednesday evening. Also Read – Delhi Murder: Humiliation felt in Delhi – Boy killed for killing a girl of other religion in Adarsh ​​Nagar

Police said that Rahul Rajput (18) was a second-year student in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and also taught tuition to school children. According to the police, the deceased had a friendship with a girl from his locality, but the girl’s family did not like it. Also Read – Delhi Cabinet Approves Tree Plantation Policy, Smog Tower To Be Implemented At Connaught Place

A senior police officer had said on Friday that on Wednesday evening, Rajput was called on Nanda Road by some excuse and when he reached there, he was allegedly attacked by four-five people including the girl’s brother. Were.

