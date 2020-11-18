Delhi Marriage Guidelines: Only 200 guests allowed in marriage, LG approves Kejriwal government’s proposal

Delhi Marriage New Guidelines: Corona continues to wreak havoc in Delhi, the country’s capital. In view of this, the Arvind Kejriwal government has taken some important decisions. The decision of the Delhi government has also got the approval of LG Anil Baijal. As a decision of the government, now only 50 guests will be allowed to attend weddings in Delhi instead of 200. Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that his government has decided to withdraw its order to allow 200 people to attend the wedding in the city and has sent a proposal in this regard to the Lieutenant Governor. Also Read – Delhi Lockdown News: Will there be a lockdown in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain gave this latest update

Lt Gov has given approval. This was essential as larger the crowd at a place, the more harmful it is. Lockdown won't be imposed but people have to be stopped from gathering in large numbers: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on capping number of attendees at weddings in Delhi to 50

Manish Sisodia said, “The Lieutenant Governor has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow only 50 people to attend the wedding ceremony.” Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the number of cases of corona virus infection would decrease Due to the guidelines of the Center, up to 200 people were allowed to attend marriage ceremonies in the past.

Kejriwal had said, “Now a proposal has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor Baijal to approve the withdrawal of the earlier order and to increase the number of guests at the wedding ceremonies to 50 from 200.” Corona virus in Delhi since October 28 A substantial increase was reported in the cases, when more than five thousand new cases were reported. On November 11, more than eight thousand new cases were reported here.

(Input: ANI, language)