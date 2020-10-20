Delhi Metro: 144 passengers fined for violation of Kovid-19 rules

Delhi Metro: Delhi Police has fined 144 metro passengers for violating Kovid-19 rules in the last six days. Officials said on Tuesday that the policemen were checking the compliance of Kovid-19 guidelines at metro stations. Fines have been imposed on those passengers who were not wearing masks or following the rules of social distancing. Also Read – Around 100 people fined for violating Kovid-19 rules in Delhi Metro

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said that 3,691 trains were checked in the last six days and a challan was issued to 144 passengers for violating the guidelines. He appealed to all the passengers to follow the applicable guidelines for prevention of Kovid-19 at metro and other places.

(input language) Also Read – Some stations of Delhi Metro were closed for some time in view of protest against Hathras gangrape, now open