Delhi Metro Advisory for New Year’s Eve: Change of entry-exit rules in these stations of Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro Advisory for New Year’s Eve 2021, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Entry and Exit Timing Changed: Delhi Metro has issued a travel advisory for Delhi on New Year’s Eve. Under this, the exit gate at Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed after 9 pm on 31 December. Due to this, passengers will no longer be able to get out of the metro station. This has been done on the suggestion of Delhi Police. Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest News: Pay attention before going out, Metro will not run on these routes till 2 pm, DMRC issued advisory

Its purpose is to avoid gathering of any kind of crowd on New Year’s Eve in the area of ​​Connaught Place, the most important place of Delhi. Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest news: Services will be interrupted till 2 pm on many lines, read details

In such a situation, if you have any plan to travel this evening, then definitely read this advisory. Make your plan accordingly. DMRC has tweeted that it has been done to avoid gathering of crowds on New Year’s Eve. Also Read – Nearly 100 people fined for violating Kovid-19 rules in Delhi Metro

Exit gates will be closed here after 9 o’clock tonight. By the time, the entry of passengers in the premises will be allowed at the station till the time of the passing of the last train. In such a situation, plan your journey accordingly.

It is important to note that many precautionary steps have been taken in all the major cities of the country, including Delhi-Mumbai, in view of the new year. Curfew has been announced in the capital Delhi today and tomorrow night. In Delhi today you cannot go out at night in Delhi.

Delhi Police has already banned any public party or terrace party on New Year’s Eve. Similarly, no public party is banned in Noida near Delhi. It prohibits the gathering of more than 100 people at one place.