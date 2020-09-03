Delhi Metro Complete Details: Your mistake may be huge during the metro journey, know what the rules say

new Delhi: Since Monday, once again the metro is going to catch its speed in Delhi, in the wake of Corona epidemic in Delhi, a lot of preparations will be made during the period of security and precaution. During this time, the metro will run only 8 hours. At the same time, the metro stations of those areas which fall in the Containment Zone will be closed. Not only this, the more important thing is that if social distancing is not seen among the passengers at the metro station, then the metro will not stop at that station. Also Read – Delhi Metro Complete Time Table: Delhi Metro Train Will Run In 3 Stages, Changes In Timing, Learn Routes

In this regard, DMRC chief Mangu Singh said that under UNLOCK 4 such rules have been made in Delhi to prevent corona infection. If the social distancing is violated at the stations by the passengers, then the metro will not be stopped at that station. Let me tell you that there is a lot of crowd and hit in metro stations of Delhi. In such a situation, how people will follow the rules of social distancing is a matter of concern.

In a statement issued by Delhi Metro, on Wednesday, it was told that the metro service will be restored in a phased manner in 3 phases between 7 and 12 September. Samaypur (Yellow Line) from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center and Rapid Metro will be started only on 7 September. The rest of the lines will start operations on the 12th.

METRO Guidelines

According to the new guidelines, Delhi Metro will be started from September 7 and operations will be started on all routes by September 12. In such a situation, the metro will be run for a few hours in the beginning. After September 12, their time will be changed. The number of trains will be increased gradually so that the metro is not overcrowded. It is mandatory to follow the rules of social distancing at every station. Violation of the rules means you can lose your hands from riding the metro. It is mandatory for everyone to apply masks during the journey. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel. It is mandatory for all passengers to have the Arogya Setu app in their phones. There will be sanitizers at the entry gates which will be used by the passengers.

According to officials, the Delhi metro will be run only for 8 hours a day, the metro will be timed till 7-11 am and 4-8 pm. In this case, the metro services will remain the same till the next order. Further, there will be a change in the timing of the metros, and then like normal days, the metro will be able to revolve rapidly on all the routes of Delhi.