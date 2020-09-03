Delhi Metro Complete Time Table: Delhi Metro train will run in 3rd stage, change in timing, learn routes

Delhi Metro Phase Wise Time Table: With the introduction of Unlock 4 in Delhi, Metro operations have been allowed from September 7. DMRC chief Mangu Singh said on Wednesday that in the first phase, the metros will be operated in two shifts. That is, metros will be operated from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. Also Read – Delhi Metro Complete Details: Your mistake may be heavy during the metro journey, know what the rules say

Talking about the second phase, the metro will be operated during this time from 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm. In the second phase, the Blue Line and Pink Line Metro services will be restored on 9 September. On September 10, service will be started on Red Line, Green Line, Violet Line. On September 7, metro will be operated on the Yellow Line from Samaypuri Badli to Huda City Center. Along with this, rapid metros will also be operational on 7 September.

During this time, the rules of social distancing can be followed properly. For this, only a few gates will be opened at the stations. A separate gate will be used to enter and exit. During this time, passengers who do not have smart card will not be allowed to travel. Because the token sale will be closed for the time being.

Let us know that the metro stations will be closed in those areas where the cases of Kovid 19 are very high. According to the ministry, trains will not stop at those stations, at which there will be no distance of 2 yards between people. Maintaining physical distance is mandatory, otherwise the metro will not stop at that station and passengers may have to face delays and problems.