Delhi Metro Crimson Line: Driverless Crimson Line Metro began, there’s one of these community in few nations of the arena

Delhi Metro Crimson Line: Delhi Metro Rail Company Restricted (DMRC) has added another success to his title. Hyperlink line metro educate with out driving force from lately (Teach With out Motive force) has began. This red line is 59 km lengthy. red line (Crimson Line) The metro will run and not using a driving force. Officers mentioned that with this, the community of DMRC driverless metro has transform 97 km lengthy, because of which Delhi Metro (Delhi Metro) On the subject of such networks on the planet, it has reached quantity 4.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Hardeep Singh Puri) And Delhi's Shipping Minister Kailash Gehlot collectively flagged off the driverless educate via video convention. Hardeep Puri mentioned, "In not up to a yr we DMRC Beginning the second one operation of driverless educate at the community. I've noticed many metro techniques in primary towns internationally and I will be able to say that Delhi Metro is the most productive metro educate on the planet.

He mentioned, "I used to be advised that the Metro in Kuala Lumpur ranks 3rd on the planet in the case of driverless educate operations on a community of simply over 97 km. For DMRC, Delhi Metro is ranked fourth on the planet with driverless metro on Magenta Line and Crimson Line with a complete duration of 97 kms and simplest moderately at the back of the capital of Malaysia.