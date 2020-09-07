Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro started running after 169 days, but did not see old beauty, see photos

Delhi Metro Reopening: Due to Corona epidemic in the country, the metro service was stopped due to the capital city of Delhi. But after 7 am today, the services of the Delhi Metro have started again. Let me tell you that after 169 days, ie after more than 5 months of lockdown and epidemic, Delhi metro service has been started again today. During this time, as mentioned in the guidelines, metro services will be started on the Yellow Line and on the Rapid Line in the first phase. In this episode, the metro left from Huda City Center at 7 am today for Samaypur Badli. Also Read – Delhi Metro Reopening: Metro service started in Delhi after 5 months, learn routes and timing

In this regard, Joint Commissioner of the Traffic Department Atul Katiyar said that in view of the Mahmari and keeping in mind the metro service, we have deployed the police force at every metro station, so that proper rules can be followed and the crowd can be controlled. So that the rules of social distancing are not violated. Please tell that during this time only the smart card holders are being allowed traffic because the token system has been kept closed for the time being. Please tell that during this time, Aqua Line was also started from Pari Chowk in Noida. Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest Update: Delhi’s lifeline ‘METRO’, see when the train will arrive in which station, know special things

Delhi Metro resumes services on Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center); operating hours 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm hours to 8 pm. Only use of Smart Card allowed for entry. pic.twitter.com/8Ls2qWnON4 Also Read – Know this new rule if you travel in Noida Metro, otherwise … – ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

It can be clearly seen in the pictures that even after the introduction of Delhi Metro, very few people are traveling in metros. On asking people, he shared the experience and said that after a long time traveling again in the metros, it feels very good. DMRC chief Mangu Singh said on Wednesday that in the first phase, the metros will be operated in two shifts. That is, metros will be operated from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today. In phase 1, metro services have resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center. pic.twitter.com/iJ2e94VWhq – ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Talking about the second phase, the metro will be operated during this time from 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm. In the second phase, the Blue Line and Pink Line Metro services will be restored on 9 September. On September 10, service will be started on Red Line, Green Line, Violet Line. On September 7, that is, the first phase of metros has been started from today.