Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro will not stop where the rules are broken, it will run only 8 hours, know the full schedule and rules

new Delhi: Metro services will start across the country in a phased manner from September 7. During this time, people have to follow the rules like keeping distance and wearing masks to avoid Kovid-19. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Puri said that the normal operation of the metro will begin from 12 September. He said that the metro stations located in Kovid-19 detention zones (container zones) will remain closed. Also Read – JEE Mains Exam: Corona positive student reached exam center for JEE exam

Schedule of delhi metro

In the first phase, Delhi Metro services will operate two shifts from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the afternoon. In the second phase, trains will be available between 7 am and 1 pm and between 4 pm and 10 pm. Normal operations will start from 12 September. Also Read – Hyderabad Metro News: Metro service to be restored in Hyderabad on September 7

Metro services in Delhi have been suspended since March 22. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said that the Yellow Line Metro running between Samaypur Badli to Hooda City Center will start from September 7, while Metro services on the Airport Express Line will start from September 12. Also Read – Delhi Metro News: LG to run on track in Delhi from Monday, LG’s green signal on Kejriwal’s proposal

According to the ministry, trains will not stop at stations where people are not following the rules of maintaining physical distance. Puri said that it would be mandatory to wear masks while traveling in the metro. Travelers can also buy masks at stations. Metro services have been closed since the nationwide lockdown was implemented in late March to prevent corona virus infection.