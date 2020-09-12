Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro will run on old times from today, know the time table and this important information before traveling …

Delhi Metro News: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started in the country amid Corona crisis. The exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. In this episode, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started Metro service in Phase Manor from 7 September. However, on Saturday i.e. from today, the metro in Delhi will now run from the old timings i.e. from 6 am to 11 pm at night. Along with this, the airport line which has been closed since March has also been started from today. However, the guidelines related to corona virus for the passengers will continue for the time being. Also Read – Delhi Metro: Metro will run on all lines from September 12, DMRC appeals to people

According to Delhi Metro, the monthly passes issued on the airport line, which were not in use due to lockdown, will be valid for the rest of the days. Delhi Metro has said that in order to avoid crowds in peak hours, there is an appeal from the passengers to travel in non-peak hours as well. Also Read – Noida-Greater Noida Metro Time Table: Metro will run from 6 am to 10 pm on Noida-Greater Noida route, learn details

With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling.

On Saturday morning, the DMRC said, “With the resumption of the Airport Express line, all the lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open!” Remember to follow the directions while traveling. ‘

DMRC MD, Dr. Mangu Singh appeals to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system.

Mangu Singh’s appeal

Managing Director of DMRC Mangu Singh said that I request you guys to plan your journey in such a way that you can enjoy peak hours. Mangu Singh said that I urge all my companies to make a little change in office timings. For non-peak hour passengers, the services of the metro will remain the same in peak and non-peak hours. He told that a train will be available on a similar time period. Before Kovid there used to be more trains in peak hours, but now it will not happen. Therefore, there is an appeal to people that if possible, change the time of your office.

Metro started in phase manor

Let us know that the metro, which was closed during the Corona epidemic, has been started phase wise from 7 September. On 7 September, ie, on the first day, the service was started on the Yellow Line (Huda City Center-Samaypur Badli). After this, on September 9, the metro service was restored on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector-21-Noida Electronic City / Vaishali). After this, on 10 September, service was started on the Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal), Green Line (Kirti Nagar-Inderlok) and Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Marg). During this time, Metro was served from 7 am to 11 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

What are the guidelines for travel in metro

For traveling in the metro, passengers have to wear masks, so that the nose and mouth are covered. Before boarding the train, they have to sanitize their hands with the sanitizer placed on the platform. The metro railway has told the passengers that they should use the smart card as the token will not be available at the moment, they will also have to download the Arogya Setu app.