Entertainment

Delhi Metro Guidelines: DMRC issued guidelines for Metro service, know what will be necessary for travel

August 30, 2020
2 Min Read

Delhi Metro News Guidelines: The Metro is starting from September 7 under Unlock 4 amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. For this, guidelines (DMRC Guidelines) have been issued. According to the guidelines of the Metro running in the Corona era, masks and smart cards will be necessary for passengers. This token will not allow travel. Let us know that DMRC is considering opening phase wise metro station. So initially the metro train will not stop at all stations. Whatever metro stations will be opened, thermal checking and sanitizer will be arranged outside the station. Passengers will be required to wear masks. Also Read – In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi again repeated the slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’, also taught the lesson of Corona Se Jung – special things …

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that we will ensure that social distancing is followed in the metro. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the time of admission. No tokens will be issued, as well as smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used.

Let us tell you that the Central Government released the guide lines for Unlock 4.0 on Saturday evening. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for Unlock-4, in which the Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a phased manner from 7 September. After this, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that Delhi Metro will resume its services publicly from 7 September as per Unlock4 guidelines. After the detailed SOP is released on the metro, further details on the use of the metro will be shared by the general public.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment