Delhi Metro Guidelines: New rules will be released for metro today, know what will change in the Corona period …

Delhi Metro Guidelines Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started in the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. The lockdown was announced in March to reduce the spread of corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock continues. Meanwhile, guidelines for the upcoming metro services starting on September 7 can be released today. The central government had allowed Metro services to start in Unlock 4 from 7 September. Now its operation will be issued SOP. In the Metro running during the Corona period, special attention will be given to social distancing. Also Read – Dogs of Osama bin Laden’s race will be deployed under the security of Delhi Metro, these are the characteristics

Let us know that Metro services have been closed since the day of ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Modi and now it is to be operated from September 7 in Unlock-4. For this, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has started preparing. After the release of detailed guidelines, metro rail service will be started in different parts, which will make the movement of people easier. Also Read – Unlock 4 in Uttar Pradesh: Metro will start on 7th in UP, theaters will open from 21; Schools will remain closed

To start the services of the metro, the central government has held a meeting with various metro companies. Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, held a meeting with these companies through video conferencing and took suggestions regarding their operation. Durga Shankar Mishra from the news agency ANI said that to ensure complete safety of passengers, we had extensive discussions with the CEOs of metro companies across the country on SOP. SOPs will be finalized and shared soon. Also Read – Unlock 4: Traveling in Metro will not be easy at the moment, know which protocol will have to be followed

What can change

In a statement issued by the DMRC, it has been told that when the Metro services start from September 7 in the midst of the Kovid-19 epidemic, every necessary precaution will be taken and measures will be taken in the metro premises to give the passengers a safe travel experience. On the other hand, the Delhi government also issued a statement on Sunday, saying that services will be started following the safety related precaution.

No tokens will be available, social distancing is necessary

Delhi government minister Kailash Gehlot said, “At present, tokens will not be given to the passengers, because they are at high risk of spreading the virus. There will be a system for purchasing smart cards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only through smart cards. ‘

Must wear a mask

Special care will be taken to keep the distance of one meter between the passengers in the train. Also, marking will be done on the train seat to ensure social distancing. Metro staff and civil defense volunteers will be deployed to avoid crowds at the station. Arrangement of sanitizers will be ensured at every station. Wearing a mask will be mandatory. There will be a maximum of three people in the lift. The train will be stopped at the station for a long time, so that people can leave slowly. Entry will be available in a limited number of trains. Token will not be found. Smart card will have to be used only.

Heavy penalty for violation of rules

On behalf of the Delhi government, it has been said that if a passenger is found to be in violation of the rules, then DMRC officials and police officers posted can deduct the challan of the violating passenger.

(Input: agency)