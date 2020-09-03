Delhi Metro has taken several safety measures according to the guide lines, travelers must know

new Delhi: Delhi Metro has taken several steps to ensure minimum physical contact between passengers in view of the resumption of services next week. Delhi Metro has installed automatic thermal screening-cum-sanitizer dispensers and ‘foot pedal powered lifts’ for this. Also Read – 3 wrestlers including silver medalist Deepak Punia of World Championship included in Olympic team, corona infected

Metro services will resume in three phases from September 7 to 12 after being closed for nearly five months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, but stations located in the detached areas will remain closed. On Thursday, a preview was made for the media personnel at the Rajiv Chowk metro station from the entrance of the station premises to the coach.

An official of the city police said that wearing masks within the premises and on the train is mandatory and "if anyone violates this rule, it will be invoiced." Officials said that at the entrance of 45 stations, automatic thermal screening cum sanitizer dispensers have been installed.

The metro services will begin in a graded in three stages as follows. Please note the timings for a hassle-free travel. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/8qSj6HVLyt – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 3, 2020

The facility will be available at 17 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and University Station of the Yellow Line. A senior official said that according to the Kovid-19 safety standards, a maximum of three passengers will be allowed to go in the lift at any station.

The period of stoppage of trains will be longer. This will be increased from 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds at each station and the duration of the ‘interchange’ facility will be increased from 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds.

The guidelines are in place to ensure that all preventive measures are being taken care of to ensure your safety. Do follow the guidelines for a convenient commute. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/DPDUtVUP4G – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 3, 2020

DMRC said on Wednesday that in the first phase of the metro service starting from September 7, Delhi Metro services will operate two shifts from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. In the second phase, trains will be available between 7 am and 1 pm and between 4 pm and 10 pm and normal operations will start from 12 September.

Officials said that it would be mandatory for passengers to wear masks and that tokens would not be issued to passengers due to the possibility of the virus spreading. He informed that only smartcard holders will be allowed to travel. Travelers will be advised to use the Arogya Setu app.